From glamour to Sanatan path: Former actress Ishika Taneja launches Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Former actress and founder of the Ishika Shree Mahalakshmi Foundation, Ishika Taneja, on Monday underlined the need to reconnect with India’s cultural roots while speaking in favour of the idea of a Hindu nation, asserting that spiritual values, service and strength must go hand in hand for the country’s progress.

Actress-turned-spiritual advocate Ishika Taneja, who embraced Sanatan Dharma after renouncing the glamour world at the Maha Kumbh, is now actively inspiring youth to walk the path of religion. Under the banner of the Shri Mahalakshmi Foundation, she has launched the 'Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan'.

Ishika said that the sole objective of her initiative is to help people in India and abroad recognise and respect the various forms of Goddess Lakshmi. She also spoke about the Union Budget presented on February 1, asserting that the dollar will weaken while the rupee will strengthen.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shri Mahalakshmi Foundation founder Ishika Taneja said, “Today, we have launched the Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan under the Shri Mahalakshmi Foundation. The core objective of this campaign is to connect the eight forms of Ashta Lakshmi with different pillars of society. Gaja Lakshmi represents our ministers, Veer Lakshmi is our Army, Vijay Lakshmi symbolises our judges, Santan Lakshmi is today’s youth, and Aishwarya Lakshmi represents our media and social media. We want to connect all of them with Dharma, and this is the effort we are taking forward across eight states.”

She further said that delegations from India and abroad are joining the campaign. “Our Sanatan Dharma is so inclusive, beautiful and precious that even people from other countries are unable to stop themselves from connecting with it,” she said.

Speaking on the idea of a Hindu nation, Ishika Taneja said, “Our country will become a Hindu Rashtra only when we recognise our roots and understand Sanatan Dharma. Today, at a global level, Goddess Lakshmi is often associated with corruption, but we must reconnect Lakshmi with the spirit of Dharma and service. This is the path that will lead India towards becoming a Hindu nation.”

Commenting on the Union Budget, the former actress said it also reflects the essence of Hinduism and Sanatan values. “The budget is a form of Lakshmi and was presented on the auspicious day of Maghi Purnima, Sunday. Like our country and our religion, the budget is inclusive and takes care of every section of society. Our aim through the Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan is to connect every section and see the victory of saffron everywhere,” she added.

Notably, Ishika Taneja bid farewell to the world of glamour and embraced the spiritual path during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

--IANS

sn/uk