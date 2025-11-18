From door-to-door to drawing rooms: BJP leaders intensify MCD bypoll campaign across Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) In view of the Delhi Municipal Corporation bye-elections, the Delhi BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Pawan Rana, held election meetings in the Dhichaon Kalan and Dwarka B wards on Tuesday.

Pawan Rana said that the Najafgarh district area is a stronghold of the BJP and emphasised that "both Dhichaon Kalan and Dwarka B wards were in our favour in 2022 due to the hard work of our workers. Once again, we will win both wards on the strength of our organisational power".

The candidate from Greater Kailash ward, Anjum Mandal, held drawing-room meetings with several families in Sant Nagar, and the candidate from Chandni Chowk ward, Suman Kumar Gupta, conducted a door-to-door campaign in the lanes of Dariba Bazaar.

In Dwarka B ward, MP Kamaljeet Sahrawat and MLA Sandeep Sahrawat interacted with the public in Green Valley, Sector 22, along with the candidate Manisha Sahrawat.

From Shalimar Bagh ward, candidate Anita Jain conducted public outreach today at Hanuman Vatika and East Park along with NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

In support of the Sangam Vihar A candidate, Shubhrajeet Gautam, MLA Gajendra Yadav and Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey addressed gatherings at Shani Bazaar and Prajapati Chowk.

In support of Dakshinpuri ward candidate Rohini Raj, former President Adesh Gupta and Vice President Yogita Singh addressed a campaign meeting at Dr Suresh Chowk.

In support of Jaipal Singh Daral from Mundka ward, MLA Manoj Shaukeen addressed an election meeting in Mundka village.

Former MP Dushyant Gautam, State Vice President Lata Gupta, and State Minority Morcha President Anees Abbasi conducted a public outreach campaign in support of Vinod Nagar ward candidate Sarla Chaudhary.

The vacant wards include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies like Mundka, Wazirpur, Matiala, Najafgarh, Rajender Nagar, Deoli, and Patparganj.

To ensure smooth polling, officers from the Government of NCT Delhi and MCD have been deployed as District Election Officers, ROs, AROs, and General Observers. Expenditure Observers will also be appointed to monitor spending during the poll process.

The bye-elections to the 12 wards of the MCD will be held on November 30.

