From conservationist to Dy CM: Sunetra Pawar’s political leap

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Sunetra Pawar has progressed from a prominent conservationist to Maharashtra’s first woman deputy chief minister. As the wife of former deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, she currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member and will retain this position until she joins another house.

Sunetra Pawar steps into a leadership role during a significant transition for the NCP and the state after the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar. Though not directly involved in decision-making, her presence influenced Ajit Pawar’s political life.

Sunetra Pawar now faces the challenge of assuming administrative control and guiding the party through the current crisis until a new president is appointed. She must also maintain party unity amid merger talks with NCP SP, especially since no major elections are scheduled in the next three and a half months, and the state assembly elections are set for November 2029.

Sunetra Pawar, affectionately known as Vahini, must quickly begin administrative duties as the state legislature’s budget session starts on February 23. She has been involved in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment, leading several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress in India.

In 2010, Sunetra Pawar founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. Under her leadership, EFOI pioneered the eco-village model in India,t integrating ecological practices into rural development. This initiative hashelped transformg rural landscapes and promote self-reliant, environmentally responsible villages.​

A dedicated environmentalist, she has led grassroots campaigns on biodiversity conservation, endangered species protection, water resource management, and drought mitigation. In recognition of her work, she received the “Green Warrior Award.”

Beyond her environmental work, Sunetra Pawar serves as a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an institution dedicated to quality education and rural academic excellence.

Her global engagement is also significant. Since 2011, she has served as a member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum's Think Tank (France), representing India in international discussions on sustainability and social innovation. Born into an agricultural family, Sunetra Pawar has established herself as a social and business entrepreneur, committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainable living.

