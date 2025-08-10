From classmates to counterparts: Alumni bonds bolster India–Australia defence ties

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Military diplomacy often draws strength from personal bonds forged in training halls and classrooms, with these shared experiences creating a reservoir of trust and mutual understanding that endures beyond political shifts. The visit of Australian Army chief, Lt General Simon Stuart, to India from August 10–14 is a case in point.

Lt Gen Stuart and his Indian Army counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi, trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015. Over the years, their professional camaraderie has evolved into a deeper strategic understanding, providing a robust foundation for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

For decades, India’s premier military institutions — including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the National Defence College (NDC), the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and the National Defence Academy (NDA) — have hosted officers from friendly foreign countries (FFCs). Many alumni have risen to top positions in their militaries, effectively serving as "ambassadors in uniform" for India’s military ethos.

The alumni network is significant: Sri Lanka counts eight senior officers trained in India, Nepal nine, Bangladesh and Malaysia six each, Bhutan two, Nigeria three, and Australia two. Notable among them is the Sri Lankan Army Chief, an alumnus of IMA and the School of Artillery, and the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff, a graduate of the NDC.

Chiefs and senior commanders from nations including the Maldives, France, South Korea, New Zealand, and Thailand share similar ties. The exchange is mutual. Indian officers, too, have attended leading military academies abroad, from the Army War College in the US to the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK and the Ecole de Guerre in France.

Historical figures like Field Marshals K.M. Cariappa and S.H.F.J. Manekshaw were shaped by such experiences. Recognising the diplomatic potential, the Indian Army is formalising these connections through databases, reunions, and collaborations with institutions like the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

A recently renewed five-year MoU with the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC) and proposed digital platforms such as “Friends for Life” aim to keep bonds alive long after the courses end.

In a complex global security environment, such alumni links have become strategic enablers.

For Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Stuart, their reunion this week is more than ceremonial — it’s a reaffirmation that trust built in fatigues can anchor lasting defence partnerships.

