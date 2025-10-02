From Bharat's resurgence to social unity: Mohan Bhagwat outlines RSS' vision and goal 

Nagpur, Oct 2 (IANS) Speaking on the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday outlined its vision and goal in shaping the country's character and underscored the importance of building "role models" in society, who in turn will encourage and inspire fellow citizens to contribute to nation's progress.

Mohan Bhagwat, in his Vijayadashmi address at the historic Reshimbagh grounds in Nagpur, spotlighted Swayamsevaks' active engagement in various aspects of social life, as well as diverse organisations and institutions and also explained how they continue to cooperate and engage with numerous individuals who are actively working in society.

He outlined seven goals and objectives of Sangh as well as Swayamsevaks in near future:

Bharat's resurgence

The RSS chief said that the resurgence of Bharat is gaining momentum, however, the existing policies and frameworks and their inadequacies remain a challenge for us.

"We have moved ahead but it won't be possible to make sudden changes. In the long run, we will need to make gradual shifts. However, there is no other way to protect ourselves from the challenges that we and the world are currently encountering or will encounter in the future," he said.

He said that there was a need to create a successful development model based on our holistic and integrated outlook and present it to the world.

Making India an ideal model of growth

Bhagwat said that the task of creating an ideal model of the country for the world is not the sole responsibility of the system and also highlighted that the systemic structures have limited capacity to bring change.

"The inspiration and ability to do so ultimately come through the strong will of society. Thus, social awareness and change in societal conduct are necessary for bringing about social change. Changes in society's behaviour do not come through speeches or texts. We need to create active social awareness, and those undertaking this need to become living examples of change," he said.

He further stated, "At every level, there should be persons who can become role models, who are devoted to society, who embody transparency and selflessness, and who consider the entire society as their own and conduct themselves with good behaviour towards it. We need local social leadership that can inspire society as role models while staying with them."

He added that the social transformation through character building and systemic change through social transformation is the correct path for bringing about change in the world.

"This has been the collective experience of Swayamsevaks," he told the gathering.

Social transformation

Bhagwat said that in every society, there exists a system for creating such individuals, but this remains open to manipulation due to various aspects including foreign invasion and hence the society must be re-established in a manner suited for the present time, within our homes, our education system, and various dimensions of society.

Describing Sangh Shakha as the ideal model for this change, he stated, "We need to create individuals who can undertake this work. Even after mentally accepting this idea, actually bringing it into practice requires changing habits of mind, speech and action. A system is needed for this."

"The Shakha nurture individual and collective qualities and spirit and strive to create favorable atmosphere for better basic human values and solidarity within the society, while actively engaging and cooperating in social activities," he stated.

Social Unity

Bhagwat described social unity as the most important factor for any nation's progress.

He said that since inception, Bharat has remained marred by differences on multiple levels including languages, religions, diverse lifestyles and a variety of cuisines due to geographic diversity, caste and sub-caste and suggested that our ‘distinct identities’ should not create divisions in society.

"Despite all our distinct identities, we are all parts of a larger society. We must remember that this larger identity is above everything else for us. Everyone has their own beliefs, icons and places of worship. We should be careful not to disrespect these in thought, word, or action," he said.

Advising strongly against any form of violence, he said that hooliganism and violence is completely uncalled for as it creates social unrest.

He further said that the good people of society and younger generation also need to be vigilant and organized, they should also intervene if necessary.

Strengthening 'Bharatiya' culture

'Bharatiya' culture is a special feature of Bharat, that is completely inclusive as it teaches us to respect and embrace all forms of diversity, remarked Bhagwat.

"Rashtriyata (nationalist spirit) is conducting ourselves according to our Bharatiya Sanskriti. This Hindu Rashtriyata always keeps us together while accepting and respecting all diversities. We don’t have a conception of ‘nation state’. States are formed and decline, while Rashtra remains eternal. We should never forget this foundation of our unity," he said.

Making Bharat prosperous

The RSS chief called upon the society to make Bharat prosperous again with their hard work and endeavour.

“The Hindu society is upholder and guardian of the noble idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. This is why it is the duty of the Hindu society to make Bharat prosperous and a country that contributes immensely to the entire world. The Sangh has been working to organize the entire Hindu society which on the basis of its organized strength, safeguarding its Dharma, which can offer a new path to the world, will make Bharat prosperous,”

"An organised society can fulfill all its duties on its own. No separate effort will be needed from outside," he noted.

Building individual and national character

The RSS chief said that to fulfill our dreams of making Bharat a superpower, both individual and national character will have to be strengthened.

He said that Sangh Shakhas provide a clear conception of our national identity and pride, and these values are inculcated in individuals in the daily programmes.

"During the Shatabdi Varsh (centenary year), the Sangh will seek to ensure that its work of 'Vyakti Nirman' (character building) spreads across the country and the Panch Parivartan programme, which aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct, is adopted by all sections of the society through the examples of Swayamsevaks," Bhagwat said.

Social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance, and adherence to legal, civic, and constitutional duties - are the five values that individuals and families should incorporate, he pointed out.

