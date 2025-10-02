From a sapling to banyan tree: Union Minister congratulates RSS on its momentous journey 

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday congratulated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its centenary celebrations and hailed its momentous journey of 100 years, dedicated to Bharat as well as 'Bharatwasis (Indians)'.

It was on the occasion of Dussehra, hundred years ago in 1925 that the RSS was founded by K.B. Hedgewar in Nagpur.

“Congratulations to RSS on reaching the historic milestone in their momentous journey dedicated to Bharat, Bharatwasis and the glorious future to come,” he wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Sangh on completion of 100 years while saluting its enduring and unwavering spirit to serve national interests.

Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, “The sapling planted by the thinker philosopher Dr K.B. Hedgewar Ji in 1925, and subsequently guided by the vision of Guruji M.S. Golwalkar Ji and Sh Balasaheb Deoras Ji, has grown into a philosophical Banyan Tree whose branches spread out on nationalist consciousness as strongly as its roots hold firmly to the ground.”

Hardeep Puri said that this centenary is about the celebration of an idea that was born out of an undaunted determination to preserve and propagate the rich ethos of Indian civilisation, culture and heritage.

“We celebrate the historic centenary of the RSS, an organisation whose efforts are deeply interwoven with the continued evolution of Bharat,” he stated.

He also noted the unwavering dedication with which innumerable Swayamsevaks devoted their lives towards fulfilling this vision in the last 100 years, with one resolve – ‘Nation First’.

“The thought has nourished every part of our nation, every sphere of our society like a mighty river. Through its various affiliated organisations, the Sangh works in every domain of life. Though diverse in their fields of work, they all embody one spirit and one resolve -- ‘Nation First’,” he said further.

The Union Minister also applauded the role of the RSS in nation-building. Praising its approach, in particular, he said that since inception, the Sangh has chosen the path of character-building and emphasised on ‘Vyakti nirmaan se rashtra nirmaan (nation-building through character-building)' – a trait which defines its patriotic and nationalist values.

--IANS

mr/rad