Fresh low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on October 1: IMD (Ld)

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on October 1.

“A cyclonic circulation is currently lying over Odisha and the adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman on September 30. This may lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal on October 1,” informed Sanjeev Dwivedi, Scientist at the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar.

He further added that the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around October 2.

It is likely to cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 3. The IMD also forecast that widespread rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next four days.

For Tuesday, heavy rainfall (Yellow Alert) has been forecast at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speed of 30–40 kmph are likely over coastal, adjoining and northern districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

The rainfall distribution may increase in coming days, with heavy showers (Yellow Alert) at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, accompanied by wind speed of 40–50 kmph in warning districts.

An Orange Warning for very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) has been issued for one or two places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal for October 2.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across most parts of Odisha, while coastal and warning districts may experience wind speed reaching up to 40–50 kmph.

In addition, 12 districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack may witness heavy rainfall (Yellow Alert).

