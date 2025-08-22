Fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal on Aug 25: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (IANS) Amid heavy rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system battering various parts of Odisha over the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

“A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around 25th August 2025,” informed IMD in its bulletin on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a red warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls and thunderstorms to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh.

Similarly, an orange warning has been issued for very heavy rainfall accompanying thunderstorms to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda districts of the state.

The IMD announced a yellow alert predicting heavy rain at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Sonepur, and Balangir districts of the state.

According to the IMD forecast, various districts of Odisha are likely to witness rainfall till August 27.

On the other hand, the residents in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda have been advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

The IMD also alerted about localised landslides, mudslides, and landslips due to the incessant rainfall in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda districts.

The low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal off the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts on Sunday later concentrated into a depression.

The system brought intense rainfall to several areas across the state.

--IANS

gyan/dan