Fresh death threats to defence entrepreneur from abroad, Delhi Police launch probe

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A city-based defence entrepreneur received two threatening phone calls from abroad recently, warning him of dire consequences if he doesn’t agree to their demands.

The callers, allegedly the kingpin of international extortion rackets in foreign locations, warned of directly targeting him despite the security cover provided to him, months after his house in Amritsar came under attack from armed assailants in August last year.

Delhi Police have taken cognisance of a complaint filed by defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra, who claimed fresh death threats from an international network operating from Portugal and Germany. The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell for thorough investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Sahil Luthra at the Chanakyapuri police station, he received two calls from international numbers originating in Portugal and Germany on February 26, where the callers not only claimed responsibility for the firing that occurred at his Amritsar residence on the intervening night of Nov 29–30 last year but also warned him of further action.

The callers allegedly told Luthra that future attacks would directly target him and indicated awareness of the security cover provided to him, asserting that it would not prevent an attack.

The Delhi Police investigating team is examining similarities between this case and threats previously reported by actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Luthra is the Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), a defence manufacturing firm. According to the complaint, he has been receiving threats since October 2024, around the time the company announced expansion plans in Punjab.

Luthra was allegedly asked to pay Rs 10 crore in August 2025. Authorities are assessing whether the demand and the method used align with other high-profile extortion cases under investigation.

The firing incident at his Amritsar residence remains under probe. In several recent cases involving public figures, shots were fired outside properties as a form of intimidation. Police are verifying whether there is any operational link.

The complaint further states that the threats were routed through VoIP calls traced to multiple countries, including Portugal, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

In May 2025, the company reportedly faced attempted cyber intrusions targeting official email accounts and social media handles. The complaint alleged that some digital activity appeared to originate from accounts believed to be operated from Pakistan.

--IANS

mr/uk