Fresh controversy breaks out in Sabarimala temple as gold plating removed without court permission

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted at Sabarimala after the Special Commissioner informed the Kerala High Court that the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka sculptures flanking the sanctum sanctorum was removed and transported to Chennai without judicial approval.

According to the Commissioner’s report, the High Court had earlier mandated that all gold-related works at the shrine be undertaken only at the Sannidhanam and strictly under court-appointed supervision.

The deviation, the report noted, amounted to a serious lapse in protocol.

However the Travancore Devaswom Board President P.S. Prashanth defended the decision, stating that the sheets were removed with the consent of the temple Thantri (chief priest) due to visible damage to the sculptures.

“There was tarnish, scratches, and even cracks in the legs. It was necessary to repair them before the Mandalam season. The removal was done in the presence of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner and Vigilance officials,” he clarified.

The controversy has also revived old debates about the economic value of aged gold.

Some argue that gold exposed to open air undergoes elemental changes that enhance its worth.

Critics allege that even if the original sheets are replaced with the same weight of fresh gold, there could be hidden financial benefits.

This is not the first time Sabarimala has faced such allegations.

Earlier, when the temple roof was dismantled and re-plated with gold, questions were raised over transparency.

The current removal took place quietly after the Onam pujas, during the closure of the temple, further fuelling suspicion.

With the fresh row now before the court, scrutiny over the Devaswom Board’s handling of temple assets is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Located in the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district, Sabarimala is one of India’s most sacred and frequently visited pilgrimage destinations, drawing millions of devotees each year.

Sabarimala, perched at an elevation of 3,000 feet, traditionally requires pilgrims to undergo a 41-day penance followed by a barefoot ascent from the banks of the Pampa River.

