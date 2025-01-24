Freedom of Speech Can't Be Selective: MEA on 'Emergency' Film Screening Obstructions

New Delhi: During the weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal commented on the reports citing obstructions towards the screening of the 'Emergency' movie in the UK. He also spoke about the reports citing the presence of Khalistani terrorist Pannun at Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Along with these, the MEA spokesperson also commented on the Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit to China, and the developments in Bangladesh amongst other issues.

When asked about the destructions being caused by Khalistani forces in some UK theatres screening 'Emergency', MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable".

He added, "We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter".

Responding to ANI on the question about reports and videos of terrorist Pannun being circulated on social media where he was seen at Donald Trump's inauguration and whether India has raised the issue with the US, the MEA Spokesperson said, "Whenever there is an anti-India activity, we take up such matters with the US Government. So we will continue to raise such issues with the US Government which have a bearing on our security, which have an anti-India agenda". (ANI)