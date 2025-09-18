Free medical camps organised nationwide; special focus on women's health in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Gandhinagar, along with the rest of the country, is witnessing a large-scale free medical camp drive that will continue until October 2.

Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the initiative includes mega blood donation camps and specialised health check-ups under the "Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar" campaign.

In Gandhinagar district, health camps are being held at primary health centres and across towns and villages, with a special focus on women.

As part of the campaign, women are being offered preventive check-ups to safeguard them from common health issues -- a gesture described as a "special gift" by the Prime Minister on his birthday.

According to Gandhinagar Chief District Health Officer Vaishnav, the camps cover a wide range of diagnostic services, including body check-ups, cancer screening, ENT, eye, dental, and mental health assessments.

Beneficiaries are also being assisted with government schemes such as Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Card and Maa Vandana Card.

"These health units and centres are offering both specialty and super-specialty services. Screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral, cervical, and breast cancer is being carried out, along with anaemia detection and counselling. Pregnant women are receiving antenatal check-ups and care, children are being provided immunisation services, and counselling is being given on sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health," Vaishnav said.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Deputy Health Officer Vishnu Joshi added that more than 100 people availed themselves of OPD services on the first day of the free medical camp.

"Specialists including gynaecologists, pediatricians, ophthalmologists, and others are providing free diagnosis and medicines. The response has been encouraging," he noted.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to strengthen public healthcare access and spread the message that a healthy woman ensures a strong family.

Recently, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated what is being described as the world's largest blood donation camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad under the theme "Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0", on Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday and the organisation's 61st Foundation Day.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sanghavi said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Seva Parmo Dharma" (service as the highest duty) and symbolises compassion and collective responsibility towards humanity.

"Blood donation is not just about saving lives, it strengthens communities and helps build a healthier nation," he remarked, adding that millions were drawing inspiration from such acts of service.

--IANS

janvi/khz