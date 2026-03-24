‘Free fridges, dal and oil’: AIADMK unveils welfare push ahead of polls​

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) In a major poll promise ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a slew of welfare measures, including the distribution of free refrigerators to all rice ration cardholders if the party returns to power. ​

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Releasing the party’s election manifesto at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Palaniswami said the initiative is aimed at easing the daily burden of homemakers and improving household convenience.​

“The free fridge is meant to reduce the workload of women managing homes,” he said, positioning the scheme as both a welfare and quality-of-life measure. ​

In addition to the refrigerator scheme, the AIADMK leader promised that rice category ration cardholders would be provided one kilogram of dal and one litre of cooking oil free of cost. ​

The announcement is expected to benefit a large section of the population, particularly low- and middle-income families, amid rising household expenses. ​

The promises signal the party’s continued reliance on targeted welfare schemes, a strategy that has historically resonated with voters in Tamil Nadu. ​

The announcements also reflect the AIADMK’s continued legacy of populist measures pioneered under former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. ​

In 2011, Jayalalithaa introduced a widely popular scheme offering free fans, mixies, and grinders to households, which became a hallmark of her administration’s welfare approach. ​

After assuming office, her government rolled out the distribution programme on September 15, 2011, marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. ​

By invoking similar welfare-driven initiatives, the AIADMK appears to be attempting to recreate the electoral appeal of its past successes. Party leaders believe such schemes not only provide immediate economic relief but also strengthen long-term voter connect. ​

The announcement comes at a time when political parties across the state are intensifying their campaign efforts and unveiling manifesto promises to attract voters. ​

With alliances largely taking shape and campaign activities gaining momentum, welfare schemes are once again emerging as a key battleground in Tamil Nadu’s electoral contest. ​

The AIADMK’s latest promises are likely to set the tone for competitive populism in the run-up to polling, as rival parties are also expected to roll out their own welfare-centric commitments in the days ahead. ​

--IANS

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