Fraudster posing as duty officer to J&K L-G arrested in Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) A fraudster impersonating as a duty officer to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor was arrested by the economic offences wing of the crime branch in Kupwara district on Monday.

A press statement by the crime branch (Kashmir) said, “Abdul Majid Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, resident of Lishtiyal, Kupwara, was apprehended in connection with case FIR No. 10/2025, registered under relevant sections of law. The case was initiated upon receipt of a written complaint wherein the complainants alleged that the accused impersonated himself as a Duty Officer to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and dishonestly assured them of government jobs and land allotment at SDA Colony, Bemina, Srinagar."

It was further alleged that the accused fraudulently collected over Rs 50 lakh from the complainants under this pretext.

A probe was ordered, and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had issued fake appointment letters (purportedly from the Airport Authority of India) and forged land allotment documents allegedly issued by the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA). These acts constitute serious criminal misconduct, the statement mentioned.

Based on the evidence collected, offences under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were invoked against the accused.

He was produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Srinagar, which granted five days of police remand to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

“The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir remains committed to bringing fraudsters and economic offenders to justice and urges the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities,” the statement further read.

In recent months, some high-profile economic offences have been unearthed by the crime branch in Kashmir.

In one such case, fraudsters, including a bank officer and three other persons, had formed a ‘high-yielding investment scheme’ and duped citizens of over Rs eight crore in Ganderbal district.

In this Bollywood-style rags-to-riches story, the fraudsters had duped scores of people by promising more than double returns within a short period. The gullible investors fell for the trap, and the fraudsters invested the swindled funds in buying land, diamonds and constructing shopping complexes to further their fortunes.

--IANS

sq/dpb