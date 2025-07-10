‘Fraud in farmers’ aid’: Criminal action will be taken against culprits, says Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal on Thursday in the state assembly announced that criminal action will be taken against all officials and employees found guilty of misappropriation or fraud in the financial assistance provided to farmers affected by natural disasters.

He was replying to a debate on a calling attention motion by Santosh Danve about Rs 42 crore fraud in the financial aid given to farmers hit by natural disasters from Ambad and Ghansangwi from Jalna district.

Minister Jaiswal said, "Misconduct in the assistance given to farmers is a serious crime. The state government has taken cognisance. Strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in this case, and the amount of the misappropriation will be recovered from the salaries of the concerned. Instructions will also be given to suspend the culprits in this case and complete their departmental inquiry within the time limit."

He told the assembly that the district-level committee investigated the matter and found guilty and suspended 21 Talathis and clerks. A departmental inquiry has been proposed against 36 Talathis and clerks. Also, notices have been given to 45 Village Development Officers and 24 Agricultural Assistants, and their investigation is also underway through the concerned appointing authority.

He said that the responsibility of the then Tehsildars of the concerned talukas will be determined for this misappropriation case. An objective and detailed report in this regard has been sought from the District Collector.

He added that no eligible farmer affected by natural calamities will be deprived of assistance. Care will be taken to ensure that there is no malpractice in the assistance provided to farmers. Also, a vigil will be conducted in this regard in other districts.

Meanwhile, Minister Jaiswal said that the government is trying to prevent malpractices in government schemes.

Accordingly, the General Administration Department will be informed about preparing a new specific working system to take strict action against the officers and employees found involved in such malpractices.

In this working system, provision will be made for serious punishment, not just suspension of the guilty.

Minister Jaiswal also gave this information in his reply to a calling attention motion moved by Rajesh Pawar.

“The state government is implementing many schemes and initiatives for the sustainable development of farmers. Micro irrigation schemes were implemented in the Nanded district under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana and Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Project Yojana. The government has taken serious note of the irregularities in this scheme. An inquiry has been conducted into the matter. Out of the 22 officers and employees responsible for this irregularity and embezzlement of government funds, eight C-class employees have been suspended, and two B-class officers will be suspended in the next eight days,” said Minister Jaiswal.

