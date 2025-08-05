FPOs need to step up to play crucial role in food processing and increasing farmers income, says MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government is working hard for the growth of agriculture in the state to play a vital role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister added that to achieve this vision, the state government has initiated development efforts across several sectors.

As part of the state's industrialisation drive, the food processing industry is being actively promoted, he said, while chairing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) meeting in Bhopal.

He added that the total irrigated area in Madhya Pradesh has expanded to nearly 55 lakh hectares.

"To reduce farmers' dependence on conventional electricity and ease their financial burden, the state government has initiated the distribution of 32 lakh solar pumps for irrigation," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister made this statement while speaking at the 'FPO Director Summit – 2025' organised by the FPO Federation of Madhya Pradesh under the theme 'Prosperous FPOs – Self-Reliant Farmers – Developed India' at the State Agricultural Extension and Training Institute in Bhopal.

He asserted that farming activity continues to expand, and with high agricultural productivity, Madhya Pradesh is now moving toward becoming a leading state in food processing.

During his address, Chief Minister Yadav urged that FPOs should not limit themselves to crop procurement.

"Instead, they (FPOs) should process grains and other produce and sell value-added products in the market, ensuring direct economic benefits to member farmers," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav added that the state government has set a target to increase food processing in the state from the current five per cent to 95 per cent.

He said that FPOs can play a crucial role not only in food processing but also in warehousing and logistics.

He encouraged farmers to expand the reach of their products through FPOs.

"The government is offering full support to all industries, including electricity, water and land. For employment-generating industries, the state will provide a monthly subsidy of Rs 6,000 per woman employee and Rs 5,000 per male employee for 10 years," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav also noted the growing concern over the use of chemical pesticides in crop production, saying that traditional farming practices have declined while rice cultivation has expanded in previously unsuitable areas.

