Four-year-old 'sexually assaulted'; BJP says females unsafe in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in West Bengal's Hooghly district, after which the BJP criticised the Mamata government for the "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

In a social media post late Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the incident while commenting on the "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

"Even a four-year-old girl is not safe in Mamata Banerjee's terrifying, demonic reign. The family members of a four-year-old girl from Tarkeshwar, Hooghly, have alleged that she was kidnapped from her home while she was sleeping and raped. She was rescued in a badly injured state after a long time of kidnapping," wrote Majumdar.

"But how strange! When the family of the victim went to the local Tarkeshwar police station to file a rape complaint, the police turned the victim's family away, and even refused to take the complaint, the family alleged," said the BJP leader.

The Union Minister claimed that women are "not safe" in Bengal as they are being "tortured" across the state.

"What kind of monstrous West Bengal is this, where a sleeping baby is kidnapped and raped? From the city to the mouflon, from the suburbs to the remote villages, women are being oppressed and tortured everywhere! On the one hand, the ultimate horror of women's oppression, and on the other hand, the police themselves, the guardians of the law, are trying their best to protect the rapists! Failed CM. How long will Mamata Banerjee hold on to her seat?" Majumdar asked.

According to the police, a four-year-old girl who had taken shelter in the Tarkeshwar railway station premises was allegedly abducted while she was sleeping and sexually abused in the wee hours on Saturday.

The family claimed that the child had been missing since early Saturday.

A search was carried out in various places, after which the child was recovered from a drain adjacent to the station, in the afternoon.

She was taken to Tarkeshwar Rural Hospital and released after primary treatment.

"A case was registered on the complaint by the victim's family. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far. Appropriate action will be taken against the culprit," said a senior officer of Hooghly district police.

