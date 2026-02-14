Four soldiers injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Four soldiers were injured after an Army truck overturned on National Highway-58 near the Dangawas-Merta border in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon. Two of the injured soldiers are in critical condition and have been referred to Ajmer for advanced treatment.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. while the Army vehicle was travelling from Bikaner to Jabalpur via Nagaur and Ajmer.

According to the police, the truck went out of control and overturned after the driver applied sudden brakes. All four injured soldiers were taken to the Merta sub-district hospital, where doctors provided immediate medical assistance.

Two soldiers, identified as Root Singh and Pushpendra Singh, were later referred to Ajmer due to the seriousness of their injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries.

Merta Police Inspector Dharmesh Dayama said that a police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue and investigation efforts.

A 108 ambulance, driven by Harendra Tetarwal, also reached the scene. With the help of local residents, the injured soldiers were rescued from the overturned vehicle and shifted to the hospital.

The injured driver told the police that he lost control of the truck due to sudden braking, which led to the accident.

Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Road accidents continue to claim thousands of lives every year besides causing injuries -- sometimes critical.

According to experts, over-speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving and fatigue remain the leading causes, according to traffic police data. Poorly lit highways, broken signage and unregulated intersections further increase the risk, especially at night.

Emergency response delays and lack of trauma care facilities in remote areas often worsen the outcome.

Authorities have intensified checks, installed speed cameras and launched awareness drives, but compliance remains inconsistent. Experts stress that stricter enforcement, better road design and responsible driving are equally important to reduce fatalities.

--IANS

arc/pgh