Four of a family from UP killed in road accident in MP's Rajgarh

Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) Four people -- two teenagers and two women -- lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Bhatkheri village under Karnawas police station in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

A sports utility vehicle collided with a highway divider, leaving four dead and three others “critically” injured.

All victims were members of the same family from Uttar Pradesh. The mishap occurred in the early hours of Thursday as the family was travelling from Ayodhya to Surat after a pilgrimage.

According to police, the probable cause was the driver dozing off while passing through Rajgarh, causing the SUV bearing registration number GJ05JN7029 to crash into the divider on a culvert.

The injured include the driver, identified as Bholaram, a resident of Bhawanipur in Ayodhya district, Uttar Pradesh.

The impact was severe, killing 16-year-old Anmol Dubey, son of Bholenath Dubey, and 14-year-old Priyanshu Pandey, son of Rambabu Pandey, on the spot.

Two more occupants of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) District Hospital. They were identified as Pramila, 45, wife of Ramesh Dubey, and Shivdevi, 50, wife of Diwakar Tiwari.

“Those injured have been identified as Pustam Dubey, 50, wife of Bholenath Dubey, and 13-year-old Anshika Dubey, daughter of Bholenath Dubey. All were initially treated at Pachor (MP) Hospital and later referred to Rajgarh District Hospital. Their condition is reported to be critical but stable,” investigating officer Ramesh Kumar of Karnawas police station, told IANS.

The victims were part of a family group travelling in two vehicles from Bhawanipur in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police, they had stopped at a roadside dhaba after the driver reported feeling drowsy. The accident occurred approximately an hour later.

An Ambulance driver, Yagnesh Bhai Rawal, who was heading towards Ahmedabad, noticed smoke rising from the wrecked vehicle and stopped to help. Alongside nearby truck drivers, he broke open the car doors to rescue the injured and retrieve the deceased. Local police arrived shortly thereafter and coordinated the emergency response. Authorities have launched an investigation.

