Four more held in South Kolkata clash, main accused Sona Pappu still at large

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Kolkata Police have arrested four more persons in connection with the recent clash between two groups in the Golpark area of south Kolkata, taking the total number of arrests to 14 since Sunday night. However, the prime accused, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, remains absconding, police said on Tuesday.

The violence erupted late Sunday night on Kakulia Road under the Rabindra Sarobar police station area. In the aftermath, local residents repeatedly named Sona Pappu and his associates, alleging that his gang had instigated the unrest. Despite multiple arrests, the accused reportedly went into hiding soon after the incident, sources said.

Kolkata’s newly appointed Police Commissioner, Supratim Sarkar, on Monday warned that no one involved in the violence would be spared.

Police sources said Sona Pappu’s name has figured in several past incidents of unrest, including a murder case. He reportedly earlier ran a gold business -- earning him the nickname ‘Sona’ -- and is now allegedly involved in real estate activities in the Kasba area.

Meanwhile, three FIRs have been registered at Rabindra Sarobar police station in connection with Sunday night’s incident, including a suo motu case for an attack on a police vehicle. Ten accused were arrested on Sunday night itself and were remanded to police custody till February 9. Following further searches, four more arrests were made late on Monday night.

Among those arrested, Bablu Sau alias Chini, and Indrajit Maji alias Chhoto Babu, were taken into custody in one case. Both are residents of the Kasba police station area. In a separate case, Jayanta Naskar alias Sonu, a resident of the Anandapur police station area, and Debashish Mandal alias Bhutu, from the Lake police station area, were arrested.

According to police and local sources, the trouble began around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday during a club picnic at Panchanantala near Golpark. The clash allegedly broke out between supporters of local businessman Bapi Halder and the gang led by Sona Pappu. Residents claim the latter group was attempting to establish control over the area, with Bapi being specifically targeted.

It is alleged that around 100-150 miscreants, many with their faces covered, stormed the area. There were reports of firing and hurling of crude bombs, along with the use of sharp weapons. Police vehicles and motorcycles belonging to local residents were vandalised, while bricks were also hurled during the violence. Later that night, police recovered bullet casings and bomb fragments from the spot.

