Four migrant workers from Assam found dead at labour shed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Four young migrant workers from Assam were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mutsandra village in Hoskote taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday. The incident has triggered shock and concern in the region.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Jayant Sinde, 24-year-old Nirendranath, 25-year-old D. Taide and 20-yar-old Dhananjay, all natives of Assam. Preliminary investigation suggests that the four workers had cooked food inside the shed late at night and slept after closing all doors and windows. Investigators suspect that they may have died due to suffocation while sleeping.

The deceased were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse and were residing in a labour shed near the workplace. Police said the incident came to light early in the morning when the workers failed to respond, following which authorities were alerted.

Sulibele police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and conducted an initial inspection. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police officials stated that the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are still unclear and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered at the Sulibele police station.

The incident has caused anxiety among local residents and raised concerns over safety conditions at migrant labour accommodations in the area.

In October 2025, five migrant workers from Murshidabad district in West Bengal were seriously injured in a fire in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which broke out at a temporary camp on a construction site, and later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A total of seven workers from the Behrampore and Hariharpara police station areas of Murshidabad had come to Bengaluru about a month earlier to work as construction labourers.

After dinner, all seven workers fell asleep in the same room. Around midnight, the room caught fire. Although they managed to escape from the blaze, all seven suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

On October 1, 2025, two migrant workers from Jharkhand were killed and one injured after a mound of mud collapsed on them at an under-construction site here. According to police, the incident occurred when the labourers were working on the foundation for a pillar in Siddharth Colony, Madiwala, during which a sudden mudslide trapped three of them under the debris.

--IANS

mka/rad