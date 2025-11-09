Four killed in MP national highway crash, furious villagers block road

Rewa/Bhopal, Nov 9 (IANS) Four persons were killed and two critically injured when a high-speed SUV car en route from Chhattisgarh's Durg to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, triggered a devastating multi-fatality collision late Sunday evening on National Highway-30 near Tendua Laua Parasi village under the Garh police station area.

The mishap claimed all four lives instantly -- including three members of a single family crossing the road and a motorcyclist -- while leaving two others battling for life at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Rewa District Collector Pratibha Pal on her official X account said, "Four people tragically died in an accident involving a Scorpio car and a motorcycle in Garh town of Rewa district. I expressed my grief over the accident and condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 each from the Red Cross Society to the families of the deceased."

Receiving information through a social media post, Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal and Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh rushed to the hospital, meeting the injured victims and directing doctors to help them receive best treatment.

The injured victims are reported to be out of danger.

Police and eyewitnesses described a scene of carnage; the Scorpio car, travelling at an excessive speed, lost control, first slamming into an incoming motorcycle before ploughing into pedestrians.

Ramnaresh Saket (55), his wife Ruchi Saket (50), and daughter Ranjana Saket (22) died on the spot.

The impact hurled bodies several metres and snapped a roadside electric pole.

The SUV car flipped into an adjacent field, its front side mangled beyond recognition.

The motorcyclist, yet to be identified, was crushed under the car.

The two injured occupants of the SUV car -- the car driver and a passenger -- sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

They were extricated from the wreckage by locals and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where they remain in the ICU under critical care.

As information spread that three victims who died in the mishap were from the same family, grief exploded into rage.

Hundreds of villagers gathered onto NH-30, blocking both lanes with logs, stones, and burning tyres.

Traffic stretched over 5 km in either direction.

Police faced resistance for nearly two hours before restoring movement.

