Four killed in bike-car collision in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Aug 25 (IANS) Four teenagers lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Greater Noida on Monday afternoon when their bike collided head-on with a car, officials said.

The accident took place on Kulesara Pushta Road under the Ecotech-3 police station limits.

Police said the victims -- identified as Sumit, Lavkush, Rihan, and Monu Thakur, all aged between 16 and 18 -- were travelling on a TVS Rider bike when a WagonR coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike was completely mangle,d and all four youths were left critically injured on the spot.

Locals rushed to their aid and admitted them to a nearby hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, all four succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

News of the accident spread quickly, leading to chaos and grief among the families of the deceased.

A large crowd gathered at the spot before police intervened to restore order.

The Ecotech-3 police station team reached the scene, took custody of the WagonR, and detained its driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem after completion of legal formalities.

Police said further action will be taken based on the complaint of the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, locals have expressed anger over frequent accidents on Kulesara Pushta Road, blaming reckless driving and over speeding.

They have demanded that the administration take strict measures for traffic regulation and road safety to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In another tragic accident, eight people lost their lives and 45 others sustained injuries when a tanker collided with a tractor-trolley carrying devotees in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district.

A speeding tanker hit the trolley from behind, causing it to overturn. The sudden impact flung several passengers onto the road, leading to casualties.

