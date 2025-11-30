Four killed as two SUVs collide near Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 30 (IANS) Four persons died, and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between two SUVs on the Bhopal-Vidisha highway in the Bairasia police station area, around 60 km from the Madhya Pradesh capital, on Sunday.

Police officials described a scene of utter chaos, with the vehicles mangled beyond recognition and debris scattered across the road.

The victims, all travelling in one SUV, were en route back to their homes in Sheopur after a day in the state capital. Bairasia police officials said the victims have been identified as Anees Sahab, Khalid Bhai, Sajid Bhai and Naved Bhai, all residents of Sheopur.

The names were verified through family contacts and local records following the incident.

The sole survivor, Rafaqat Gauri, sustained severe injuries; he remains in intensive care at Barasia hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical but stable.

Preliminary investigations pointed to high speed and possibly poor visibility due to patchy fog as contributing factors, though a full probe is underway to rule out mechanical failure or driver error.

"All of them came to Bhopal to attend Maulana Mahmood Madani's discourse. After attending the event, they were returning to Sheopur in their car. They met with the accident at the Barasia-Nazirabad road, 60 km away from Bhopal on Saturday night. The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the incident occurred. We have seized both SUVs for forensic examination, and a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Sen told reporters.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Bhopal district hospital for post-mortem examination, with results expected to shed light on the exact cause of death.

Local authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution on rural highways, especially at night, amid rising accident rates in the region.

This incident marks the third fatal collision in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal division this month, prompting calls from road safety activists for stricter enforcement of speed limits and better lighting on state roads.

--IANS

sktr/svn