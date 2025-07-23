Four kanwariyas crushed to death in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Gwalior, July 23 (IANS) At least four Kanwariyas were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding vehicle hit them in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The incident occurred during midnight on Tuesday on Shivpuri link road when Kanwariyas were returning after offering their prayers at a local temple.

The critically injured pilgrims were rushed to a government-run hospital in Shivpuri.

The injured Kanwariyas have been put on ventilator support in the medical facility.

The district administration and police swung into action, and all efforts are being made to save their lives.

According to information, around 15-20 Kanwariyas were returning from Mata Mandir when a speeding vehicle crushed them.

The impact of the accident was such that four Kanwariyas died on the spot, while two others were severely injured.

After running over Kanwariyas, the vehicle overturned.

Kanwariyas who were lucky to escape screamed and alerted local police for help.

Meanwhile, local area police were also alerted.

The police said that the driver of the car that crushed Kanwariyas fled the spot.

Police have recovered the car, and a search for its owner is underway.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media, showing Kanwariyas screaming at a hospital, alleging lack of treatment for the injured.

However, City Superintendent of Police (Shivpuri) Hina Khan said, "Four persons have died and two are injured. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The injured pilgrims are being provided medical treatment at the government-run hospital. Several teams of police have been deployed to nab the car driver."

In another incident on Tuesday, two kanwariyas were killed and two others injured when their truck came into contact with a high-tension wire in Yamunanagar's Jathlana area.

Last week, three Kanwariyas from Ghaziabad were crushed to death by an ambulance on the Delhi-Meerut road near Kadrabad village.

--IANS

pd/svn