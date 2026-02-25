Four held for IDFC First Bank fraud; amount transferred to private firm

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) Haryana Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Arshinder Singh Chawla, on Wednesday said four accused were arrested in the IDFC First Bank fraud case involving government departments as the money was transferred to the Swastik Desh project, a private firm owned by some of the accused.

They have been identified as Ribhav Rishi, Abhishek Singla, Abhay Kumar and Swati Singla.

“A letter was received on February 23 regarding embezzlement of Panchayat Department funds, and a case was registered following government orders,” he told the media in Panchkula, in Haryana.

He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT), headed by Ganga Ram Poonia, arrested the accused within 24 hours.

“IDFC Bank has returned the government funds, but the matter is being investigated,” Chawla said, adding Vibhav Rishi and Abhay had masterminded this entire case.

He said the money of the people of Haryana is safe.

“A sum of Rs 300 crore was invested in a private company and money also went to AU Small Finance.”

The money was sent to the Swastik Desh project, owned by Swati Singla, and her brother Abhishek Singla, and who have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Regarding the involvement of senior government officials in the fraud, Chawla said, “It is not possible to comment at this early stage of the investigation.”

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau found that several government departments are involved in this matter, including some accounts of the Chandigarh administration.

As per information, the main accused Ribhav Rishi, resident of Panchkula, had left his job in the bank six months ago, while Abhay Kumar had quit his job in August last year.

In a strong assertion of fiscal accountability and administrative transparency, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the government has recovered the Rs 556 crore linked to the fraud case, including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest, within 24 hours.

Chief Minister Saini said the full amount pertaining to various government departments, boards and corporations has been credited back by IDFC First Bank into the respective departmental accounts.

He said the swift recovery was made possible through coordinated efforts between the Haryana government and senior bank officials.

Calling it a matter of public trust, Chief Minister Saini underscored that the funds represent the hard-earned money of 2.8 crore citizens of Haryana and would be utilised strictly for their welfare.

“Every single rupee belonging to the people will be safeguarded and spent only for their benefit,” he said.

The Chief Minister said a high-level committee, headed by the Finance Secretary, has been constituted to examine the matter in detail and fix accountability of the employees and officers concerned.

The committee will determine responsibility and recommend further action, if required.

Chief Minister Saini said the bank has indicated that the irregularities were primarily linked to its Chandigarh branch and involved alleged collusion at the middle and lower levels. He made it clear that no one involved in this case, whether a government official or a bank employee, will be spared.

