Four-day Khelo India Winter Games begin in J&K’s Gulmarg today

Gulmarg, Feb 23 (IANS) All arrangements were in place on Monday for the inauguration of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) at this picturesque snow-clad ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-day event will be flagged off by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and 400 athletes from 30 states and union territories are participating.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, told IANS, “400 participants from 30 states and union territories have registered for the games. God willing, the event is going to be a great success as Gulmarg has a good snow cover this time”.

The 4-day event is being held from February 23 to 26. The first leg of KIWG was held at Leh town in Ladakh from January 20 to 26.

The second edition of the games for snow events is being held in Gulmarg. All six editions of KIWG have been held in J&K and Ladakh.

Gulmarg features four medal disciplines, including ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross country) and snowboarding. The highest participation registration has taken place for alpine skiing.

At the end of KIWG 2026 in Ladakh-Leh, Haryana led the medal tally with four gold medals won by its figure and ice skaters. This was followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The mascot of KIWG is 'Sheen-E-She (Shan)' -- the Snow Leopard 'Shan' represents the spirit of Indian winter sports -- resilient, agile, and adaptable -- carrying the legacy of the Himalayas to a national stage through the Khelo India Winter Games.

Special arrangements have been made for the event, with all senior officers of civil administration and security taking stock of arrangements in detail.

Kashmir is all braced up to receive the Vice President of the country, C.P. Radhakrishnan, on February 26. The vice president will be the chief guest at the 21st convocation of Kashmir University, being held on February 26.

