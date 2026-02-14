Four COBRA soldiers killed in Chhattisgarh road accident, one battling for life

Raipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Four soldiers from the 201st COBRA Battalion lost their lives when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Khapri bypass in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, officials said.

Read More

The accident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Arjuni police station, has left the state mourning the loss of these brave personnel dedicated to combating Naxalism in the region.

One soldier sustained severe injuries and is battling for life in a local hospital, as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to police officials, the soldiers were returning from Jagdalpur in a car when it rammed into the parked truck. The impact was catastrophic, crumpling the vehicle beneath the truck and trapping the occupants inside.

Police and ambulance teams rushed to the spot, using gas cutters to extricate the victims from the mangled wreckage.

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound grief on his X handle, stating, “The news of the untimely demise of our brave soldiers of the Cobra Battalion in the extremely tragic road accident in Dhamtari today is heartbreaking. I pay my humble tribute to the deceased soldiers dedicated to the service of the nation and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma shared on X, "The news of the untimely demise of our brave soldiers of the Cobra Battalion in a horrific road accident in Dhamtari today is extremely painful and distressing. I offer my heartfelt tributes to these departed soldiers, who dedicated their service to Mother India. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families -- we all stand with them in this hour of grief."

Tragically, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while two others passed away en route to medical care. The injured survivor was immediately admitted to Dhamtari District Hospital, where doctors report his condition as critical.

The bodies of all four deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, with initial investigations pointing to excessive speed as a primary factor. However, police officials emphasise that a thorough probe is underway to determine if other elements, such as road conditions or mechanical failure, contributed to the mishap.

The COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, part of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is renowned for its operations in Maoist-affected areas. This loss underscores the risks faced by security forces even off the battlefield.

--IANS

sktr/skp