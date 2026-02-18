Four children suffer burns after drum filled with chemicals explode in Bengal's Canning

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) Four children suffered burns in South 24 Parganas district's Canning after a drum filled with chemicals exploded, said the police on Wednesday.

According to police sources, four children were playing on the roadside on Tuesday evening when a drum filled with chemicals kept nearby exploded.

Four minors sustained serious burns in the incident. Unable to bear the pain, a minor jumped into a nearby pond. Three of the children have been sent to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata.

It was learnt that repair work was underway on the seven-kilometre pitch road from Ghatakpukur in Canning Purba Assembly to Madhya Kharagachi. Locals said that the road repair work started a few days ago.

On Tuesday, a drum filled with about 200 litres of light diesel oil (LDO) was lying on the road. Four students aged eight to 10 years were playing next to the drum.

Suddenly, the drum burst with a loud noise. One child was severely burned due to the intensity of the explosion. The other three also received burns. Unable to bear the pain of the fire, a minor jumped into a nearby pond.

Locals said that the children have been identified as Sadiqul Mollah, Samiul Mollah, Raihan Mollah and Riaz Hasan Mollah. All four are students of the local Kharagachi Primary School. After the accident, locals quickly rescued them and took them to Nalmuri Rural Hospital. As the physical condition of the three deteriorated, they were shifted to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata. According to hospital sources, Sadiqul's condition is critical.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Bhangar Police Division, Saikat Ghosh and Trinamool MLA from Canning East Saokat Molla reached the spot.

"The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The Kolkata Police's bomb squad and dog squad also visited the spot to find out the cause of the explosion," said a senior officer of Bhangar Police Division. Locals are raising questions about whether there were safety measures in place during the road repair work and why flammable materials were left on the open road.

