Four candidates file nominations for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha elections

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Four candidates from major political parties filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, scheduled to fill six seats that will fall vacant next month.

DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and J. Constandine Ravindran, AIADMK nominee M. Thambi Durai, and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss were among those who submitted their nominations at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Chennai.

The candidates handed over their papers to the designated Returning Officer.

Tiruchi Siva filed his nomination in the presence of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior party leader T.R. Baalu, CPI(M) leader P. Shanmugam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader S.S. Balaji.

DMK nominee J. Constandine Ravindran also filed his papers in the presence of Stalin along with DMK legislature party leader K. Pitchandi, CPI leader M. Veerapandian and MDMK leader Durai Vaiko.

From the opposition camp, AIADMK candidate M. Thambi Durai submitted his nomination in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior leaders Dindigul C. Sreenivasan and S.P. Velumani.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, contesting with the backing of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), filed his nomination in the presence of AIADMK leaders K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanathan and P. Thangamani.

Thambi Durai is a former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a senior AIADMK leader, while Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss previously served as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the central government.

The DMK had on Wednesday announced Tiruchi Siva and J. Constandine Ravindran as its candidates.

As part of its alliance arrangement, the DMK has allotted one Rajya Sabha seat each to the Congress and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

The Congress on Thursday morning named AICC secretary M. Christopher Tilak as its candidate, while the DMDK nominated L.K. Sudhish. Both are expected to file their nomination papers later in the day.

The Election Commission issued the notification for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 16 as the tenure of six sitting members from Tamil Nadu will expire on April 2. March 5 is the last date for filing nominations. Polling, if required, will be held on March 16.

--IANS

aal/svn