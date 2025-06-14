Four B'deshi nationals arrested in TN's Chennimalai for staying illegaly

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Chennimalai police and the Tamil Nadu Q Branch arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for residing and working in the state without valid travel documents.

The operation, was carried out following a tip-off about the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the textile hub of Chennimalai, located in Erode district.

Police officials said that the four individuals -- identified as Mohammed Naim Hussain, Mohammed Minor Hussain, Mohammed Dorigul Islam, and Mohammed Kuthiz Hussain -- had been employed at various private factories in and around the Chennimalai region.

Among the arrested are two teenagers, raising further concerns about potential human trafficking or illegal labor exploitation networks. According to police sources, the arrested individuals had entered India illegally and were staying in rented accommodations while working in textile and allied units.

None of them possessed valid passports or visas, which is a violation of the Foreigners Act.

Officials confirmed that the arrests were made under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act, and that the individuals are currently being interrogated to uncover how they managed to cross borders and find employment in the area.

A senior police official involved in the operation said: “We received credible information about the illegal presence of Bangladeshi nationals. Acting swiftly, we carried out coordinated raids across the Chennimalai region. This is just the beginning—we are intensifying surveillance and will continue to take strict action against illegal immigrants.”

The Q Branch, which is tasked with handling issues related to national security and monitoring foreign nationals, has now launched a broader inquiry into possible human trafficking or support networks that may have facilitated their entry and employment.

Officials added that raids would continue in and around Chennimalai in the coming days to identify other foreign nationals residing illegally. The incident has raised serious questions about the monitoring of migrant labor in the textile sector and the role of factory managements in verifying worker credentials.

--IANS

