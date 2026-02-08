Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai for illegal stay; fake documents seized

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, Mumbai’s Kurar Police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for residing unlawfully in the city using forged identity documents.

The arrests were made following a series of coordinated operations carried out in Malad East’s Pathanwadi area, police officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the operation was initiated after the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) officer attached to Kurar Police Station received specific intelligence inputs about Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the area and sustaining themselves using fake identities. Acting swiftly on the information, Kurar Police, in coordination with the ATC team, conducted joint raids on February 2, 4 and 6.

During the raids, four suspects were detained from different locations in Pathanwadi. Upon sustained interrogation, all four admitted to being Bangladeshi citizens who had entered India without valid travel or immigration documents. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of several documents linked to their Bangladeshi nationality, including Bangladesh Permanent Residence Certificates, Bangladeshi Citizenship Certificates and Bangladesh National ID cards.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tahir Jamal Sardar (30), Mohammad Abdul Momin alias Mohammad Latif (52), Nazrul Islam Sher Ali Vishwas (41), and Mohammad Ismail Hak alias Mohammad Tahir Rahman (46). Police said all of them were residing in Malad East’s Pathanwadi area and were engaged in various small businesses to sustain themselves.

Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally crossed into Indian territory several years ago and had managed to stay undetected for a prolonged period by using forged or concealed identities. Following their arrest, legal procedures have been initiated under relevant sections of law pertaining to illegal entry and stay in India.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawade said that based on specific intelligence inputs, joint action was carried out by Kurar Police and the ATC, leading to the detention of four Bangladeshi nationals and the recovery of documents confirming their citizenship.

Police further confirmed that deportation proceedings to Bangladesh have been initiated, and efforts are underway to obtain a Restriction Order from the concerned authorities to ensure their lawful removal from the country.

The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Mahesh Chimte, with Senior PI Sanjeev Tawade leading the ground-level action. The Kurar Police’s swift and coordinated response is being hailed as a significant success in curbing illegal immigration and strengthening internal security in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Authorities have stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine whether the accused had any local facilitators or links aiding their illegal stay.

