Four bail jumpers nabbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 10 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested four bail jumpers for allegedly failing to appear before the concerned court, police said.

According to the police, in the first case, the accused was identified as Vikram, a resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi. A case was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station, Gurugram.

In the second, the accused was identified as Amandeep Chaudhary, a resident of New Rajendra Park, Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh). A case was registered against him at the Udyog Vihar police station.

In the third instance, a case was registered against Kuldeep of Rohtak and Ravinder, a resident of New Subhash Nagar. The duo was involved in a check-bounce case, police said.

"The accused were involved in different cases and secured bail from the concerned court but failed to appear on the prescribed date and disobeyed the orders of the court; hence, the above accused were declared as post-bail offenders (bail jumpers)," a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said.

The post-bail jumpers declared by the court were arrested by different teams of Gurugram Police on Thursday and Friday and presented before the court.

Apart from this, the police have also nabbed an accused with an illegal weapon. The police recovered a pistol from his possession. According to the police, a crime branch team from Sohna nabbed the accused, identified as Sahun alias Salim of Nuh, on Friday.

"An illegal weapon was recovered from the accused. A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at Police Station City Sohna, Gurugram. Further action is being taken by the police team in the case as per the law," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the crime branch team of the Gurugram Police also nabbed a Nigerian national with 12 grams of illegal Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The accused, identified as Abu Sunny, a resident of Nigeria, currently residing in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, was nabbed from near Paras Buildtech Sector-70.

--IANS

str/uk