Fortunate to be connected with cultural families: Padma awardee Kailash Chandra Pant

Sagar/ New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Eminent writer of Hindi literature and educationalist Kailash Chandra Pant (89) from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar is among those names who have been approved for the Padma Shri, the country’s second-highest civilian award for 2026.

The nearly 89-year-old Pant will be awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to Hindi literature. He is considered among the eminent Hindi writers, journalists, and advocates of the Hindi language in the state.

Pant, who previously received the Nehru Literacy Award from former President APJ Abdul Kalam in recognition of his contribution to education, was born in Mhow, Indore district, in 1936. His family originally hails from Khantoli village in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. His mother was Haripriya Pant, and his father was the late Leeladhar Pant.

Sharing his feelings for the country’s second-highest civilian award, Pant told IANS, “Its matter of great pride not only for me but also for all those who are working in the field of Hindu literature and education. As far as my literary work is concerned, it is mainly based on critical essays, and I have also written some independent works.”

Pant credited his teachers and professors who taught him during his education, stating that he was fortunate to be connected with intellectual and cultural families. He expressed gratitude to the government of India, stating that his family and all his friends are very excited about this honour.

Kailash Pant holds an MA in Sahityacharya (Master of Arts in Literature). His story is not only interesting but also inspiring, as he left his government job to dedicate himself to promoting the Hindi language.

After resigning from his job, Pant chose the path of independent journalism. In 1963–64, he started the monthly magazine 'Shiksha Pradeep', and in 1977–98, he launched 'Jandharma'. He regularly published the weekly 'Jandharma' for 22 years.

In 2000-01, he started the literary magazine 'Duragami Outlook' from Indore, and later, in 2003, he launched the bi-monthly magazine 'Akshara' from Bhopal, which is still being published today. Besides promoting Hindi to the masses, he also made significant contributions to the field of education.

The government of India announced the Padma Awards a day before Republic Day 2026. The list includes four names from Madhya Pradesh who will receive Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Bhagwan Das Raikwar (Sports), Kailash Chandra Pant (Literature and Education), Shri Mohan Nagar (Social Work), and Narayan Vyas (Archaeology).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended hearty congratulations, through a social media post, "Through your unparalleled contributions in diverse fields, you all have brought glory to Madhya Pradesh and inspired future generations in the service of the nation."

