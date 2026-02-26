Formidable position in at least 103 Assembly seats: CM Sarma on Assam polls

Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its allies are at a formidable position in at least 103 Assembly seats, which are going for polls in the next couple of months.

Read More

Chief Minister Sarma told reporters here, "The BJP along with our alliance partners are in a very strong position in at least 103 out of 126 Assembly seats. I cannot predict the number of seats that we will win but the opposition parties have very little presence in these seats."

The Chief Minister also said that all opposition parties, including Congress, are only focussing on 23 minority-dominated Assembly seats.

"The Opposition is existing only on minority voter-dominated seats in the state," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma earlier said that the BJP's organisational strength and performance in the government have placed the party in a commanding position in at least 103 Assembly seats.

He added that with the BJP currently having 63 sitting MLAs, it is natural that a large number of new party leaders would be given tickets this time.

"We have 63 MLAs, so it is obvious that around 40 new faces will contest the Assembly polls for the BJP," CM Sarma said, indicating a strategy focused on renewal and wider representation.

On alliance dynamics, the Chief Minister said that seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional parties, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are almost complete.

He added that discussions with alliance partners have progressed smoothly and are nearing their final stage.

"We have almost finalised seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad and other regional parties in Bodoland," CM Sarma told reporters, adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam remains united and focused on electoral preparedness.

The Chief Minister also said that the final decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners is expected to be completed by mid-March.

"By mid-March, the final seat-sharing will be done," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma also reiterated that the BJP-led government's focus on development, welfare schemes and improved governance has strengthened public support for the party across regions.

He expressed confidence that the NDA would go into the elections with a clear roadmap and a strong organisational structure.

As the Assembly polls in Assam draw closer, and political activity in the state has intensified, with political parties stepping up preparations and alliance negotiations gaining momentum.

--IANS

tdr/khz