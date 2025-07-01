Former United Indian Insurance official sentenced in bribery case

Vijayawada, July 1 (IANS) A special court in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada has sentenced a former officer of the United India Insurance Company to four years' imprisonment in a bribery case.

The special court for CBI cases in Vijayawada convicted and sentenced Kola Rama Narasimham, the then Development Officer Grade-I, Micro Office, United India Insurance Co. Ltd., Kandukuru Branch, Prakasam District. It also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on July 11 against the accused. It was alleged that Narasimham, while working as In-charge Development Officer and abusing his official position as a public servant, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to forward the insurance claim file relating to the death of his buffalo to the Divisional Office, United India Insurance Company Ltd., Guntur.

The CBI laid a trap, and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Narasimham on October 27, 2017.

After the trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in neighbouring Telangana has caught an official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for demanding and accepting bribes.

Sunitha, Senior Assistant in Property Tax Wing in the office of Musapet Circle-23, GHMC, was caught by the ACB officials for demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant for showing official favour to initiate and process the property mutation file pertaining to the complainant and to fix the property tax of the house.

The ACB, Telangana, also announced on Tuesday that in the first half of the calendar year 2025, it registered a total of 126 cases. These included 80 trap cases, 8 disproportionate assets cases and 14 criminal misconduct cases.

It arrested 125 public servants, seized Rs 24.57 lakh in trap cases and unearthed assets worth over Rs 26.66 crore in disproportionate assets cases.

--IANS

ms/vd