Former Union Minister Dilip Ray to contest Odisha RS polls as Independent, BJP backs him

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (IANS) Former Union Minister and noted hotelier Dilip Ray on Tuesday announced to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

Speaking to media persons, Ray said, “I will be filing the nomination as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 5. I have talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal and secured their support.”

The senior politician, who was elected to the upper House twice, in 1996 and 2002, also expressed confidence in winning the polls this time as well.

With the BJP announcing its support for his candidature, Ray said he is confident of securing the remaining eight votes. He hinted at meeting leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC) seeking votes.

“I have good relationships with everyone and will meet them to seek their votes. I am confident of receiving support from all,” said Ray.

The ruling BJP has also declared to support independent candidate Ray in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

While speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, state BJP president Samal said that Ray has already declared to contest the polls as an independent candidate. He further added that the Odisha BJP has taken the decision to support him on principle.

Samal expressed confidence that Ray would emerge victorious in the elections and secure a seat in the upper House.

Notably, Elections have become necessary following the retirement of four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha on April 2. The outgoing representatives include Niranjan Bishi and Muzibulla (Munna) Khan from BJD, along with Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the ruling BJP.

With Ray, a veteran politician, entering the fray, the contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat has become highly interesting.

The main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had earlier declared renowned urologist Dr Datteswar Hota as a common candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. The Congress party leaders also announced the party's support for Hota.

