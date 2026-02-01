Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje praises Union Budget

Jaipur, February 1 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, on Sunday, praised the Union Budget 2026-2027, saying it will give a major boost to India's economy and employment while helping fulfil the dreams of every citizen.

Sharing her views on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raje said the Budget reflects the true spirit of inclusive development and collective national effort.

The former Chief Minister added that the Budget has been framed with a clear focus on accelerating economic growth and expanding employment opportunities across sectors.

She said the provisions announced in the Budget would strengthen the country's economic foundation and empower citizens from all walks of life.

According to the former Chief Minister, the vision of the Budget resonates strongly with the guiding principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" -- togetherness, inclusive development, mutual trust, and collective effort.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Sitharaman, Raje said the Budget reflects strong leadership and a clear roadmap for India's progress.

She added that the emphasis on development-oriented policies will help India move faster towards becoming a developed nation ('Viksit Bharat').

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget on Sunday, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The markets crashed while the Budget was being presented and currently stand in red.

Finance Minister Sitharaman's ninth budget was inspired by three 'kartavyas' or responsibilities to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing competitiveness; fulfill aspirations; ensure every family, community and region has access to resources and opportunities for participation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2026, describing it as inclusive, progressive, and visionary.

The Chief Minister listened to the budget presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at his residence and termed it a strong roadmap towards building a developed and self-reliant India.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for presenting a budget that addresses the aspirations of every section of society.

He said the budget reflects the government’s commitment to balanced development and long-term national growth.

According to the Chief Minister, the Union Budget 2026 touches upon every vital sector of the economy. From infrastructure development to artificial intelligence, rural prosperity to tourism, youth empowerment to strengthening the overall economy, and healthcare to public welfare, the budget lays out a comprehensive vision for India’s future.

He noted that the emphasis on technology and innovation, alongside traditional sectors, will play a key role in accelerating growth.

CM Bhajanlal said the budget has been guided by three core objectives.

The first is to promote economic growth through increased investment and job creation. The second objective is to provide better facilities, services, and opportunities to citizens, ensuring an improved quality of life. The third and most important aim, he said, is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, in line with the government’s resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The Chief Minister further stated that the budget strikes a fine balance between modernity and heritage. By strengthening infrastructure while preserving cultural values, it lays a strong foundation for a healthy, capable, and confident nation.

He added that focused spending on social welfare and public health would help create a more inclusive and resilient society.

CM Sharma concluded that the Union Budget 2026 will accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation and will significantly contribute to building a strong, self-reliant, and empowered India. While making a post on X handle, he also tagged #ViksitBharatBudget

--IANS

arc/khz