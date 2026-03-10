Former Meghalaya CM files complaint over ‘provocative’ speech by ex-MLA

Shillong, March 10 (IANS) Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has lodged a police complaint against former legislator S.G. Esmatur Mominin, accusing him of delivering a speech that could potentially incite communal tensions ahead of the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

In a written complaint submitted to the Officer-in-Charge of Phulbari Police Station on Tuesday, Sangma referred to a video clip circulating on social media.

The footage purportedly shows Mominin addressing a gathering on the evening of March 9, shortly after an alleged physical assault incident earlier the same day.

According to Sangma, the incident occurred at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura when Mominin arrived to submit his nomination papers for the forthcoming GHADC elections.

In his complaint, Sangma alleged that the speech contained inflammatory, “vitriolic election rhetoric” at a time when the region was already witnessing heightened political and social sensitivities.

The tensions are particularly linked to the participation of non-tribal candidates in the district council elections in the Garo Hills region.

Sangma stated that such statements, made in a charged political atmosphere, could aggravate divisions and provoke hostility among communities.

He further alleged that during the address, Mominin mentioned his name along with those of two other public figures, claiming they had tacitly supported his nomination and the participation of non-tribal candidates in the polls.

Strongly rejecting the claim, Sangma said he had never held any discussion with Mominin nor extended any form of approval.

He described the allegation as “completely false” and warned that spreading such rumours could fuel communal discord.

While the exact size of the gathering could not be independently verified, Sangma noted that voices heard in the video suggested the presence of more than ten people.

He has urged the police to register a case against Mominin under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 192, 196, 353, and 57, or any other applicable laws.

--IANS

tdr/dan