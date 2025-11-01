Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra says rains damaged crops on large scale

Datia, Nov 1 (IANS) Unseasonal rain with high-speed wind since the past week has resulted in huge damage of paddy crops almost at ready stage for harvest in several districts in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the state administration for an assessment of loss to ensure financial support for the affected farmers.

The Gwalior-Chambal region in the state that had already witnessed tragic flood during the monsoon season a few months ago, reportedly has been the worst-affected zone, especially districts such as Morena, Datia, Sheopur etc.

Former State Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, after inspecting damaged paddy crops in his native district of Datia, said on Saturday that farmers have lost their crops and ensured that they would be compensated for the loss.

Mishra, a five-time former Minister, who has been camping in poll-bound Bihar for nearly last one month, returned to his hometown Datia on Saturday, and carried out inspection of damaged crops.

He has directed the Tehsildar Officer to ensure that Patwaris (revenue officials) start conducting a survey soon.

"Excessive rain have damaged paddy crops at large scale here in Datia. I will meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and convey the grievances of farmers. He (Chief Minister) has already directed for a quick survey," former Minister Mishra said while talking to media persons.

According to State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) President Kamal Singh Anjana, heavy rain has resulted in damage of crops in several other districts from Rewa, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Mandla, Dindori, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul, Sehore, etc.

"Kharif crops like paddy and maize worth Rs 5,000 crore have been damaged. If rain continues for three to four more days as forecast, loss could rise further. Farmers are trying to cover their produce with tarpaulin sheets, but it's impossible to save everything," Anjana has said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a farmer Kailash Meena, who had cultivated paddy on around nine bighas of land, allegedly died by suicide after torrential rains submerged his field, rotting the crop and wiping out his investment in seeds, fertiliser and labour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the ongoing rains to a depression over the Arabian Sea, a trough line passing through Madhya Pradesh, and an active cyclonic circulation in the northern region.

Combined with Cyclone Montha, these systems have brought continuous heavy rainfall to several parts of the state.

--IANS

pd/khz