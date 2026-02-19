Former Jharkhand Minister, ex-MLA detained at NTPC mine protest site in Hazaribagh

Ranchi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Jharkhand Police on Thursday detained former state minister and senior Congress leader Yogendra Sao and his wife, former MLA Nirmala Devi, during a protest against the NTPC's Chatti Bariatu coal mining project in Hazaribagh district.

They were detained at the project site in the Keredari police station area, where the couple had been leading an agitation along with local villagers over issues related to land acquisition and compensation.

According to police officials, multiple cases have been registered against Yogendra Sao and Nirmala Devi at various police stations, including Barkagaon, Keredari and Pagaar OP, in connection with protests and alleged disruptions.

The couple has been spearheading protests in the Chatti Bariatu mining area for several months, demanding enhanced compensation for land acquired for the project, as well as proper rehabilitation of affected families.

On December 31, 2025, they began an indefinite sit-in at the project site along with supporters, a move that has disrupted mining and coal transportation operations.

A police team reached the protest venue on Thursday and detained both leaders before initiating legal proceedings.

Yogendra Sao had recently travelled to Delhi with his daughter and former Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad, where he met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After returning from Delhi, he went directly to the protest site.

The Chatti Bariatu coal mine, operated by NTPC Mining Limited, has been functional since April 2022 and was declared commercially operational in April 2024. The project has an annual production capacity of seven million tonnes.

According to official figures, repeated disruptions over the past two years have caused financial losses exceeding Rs 224 crore. Company officials claim that blockades, obstruction of coal transportation routes, and restrictions on the entry of heavy machinery have adversely affected operations.

They also allege that during a protest in January, truck drivers transporting coal were assaulted, during which a driver was injured.

On the other hand, Yogendra Sao has maintained that the company has failed to provide adequate compensation for land acquired in the mining zone. He has alleged that despite prolonged agitation, neither the administration nor the company has initiated meaningful dialogue to resolve the grievances of affected villagers.

The company, however, says that it has implemented compensation and rehabilitation packages that go beyond the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act.

It has also stated that continued disruptions have not only led to significant revenue losses for the state government but have also affected employment opportunities for workers directly and indirectly associated with the project.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd