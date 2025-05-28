Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das slams Soren govt for not implementing PESA Act

Ranchi, May 28 (ANS) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Wednesday criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for failing to implement the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), accusing it of depriving tribal communities of their constitutional right to self-governance.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Ranchi, Das alleged that the JMM-Congress coalition was systematically undermining tribal culture and traditions.

“This government claims to be a well-wisher of tribals but has not implemented the PESA Act even after finalising the rules,” he said.

The BJP leader recalled that the central government had enacted the PESA Act in 1996, mandating states to draft rules following local traditions and implement self-rule in Scheduled Areas.

“Most states have implemented PESA and empowered Gram Sabhas. In contrast, Jharkhand, despite having a tribal Chief Minister, is yet to do so,” he said.

Das invoked the legacy of tribal freedom fighters, including Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanhu, Poto Ho, Budhu Bhagat, Phoolo-Jhano, and Tilka Manjhi, stating that they fought for ‘Abua Raj’ (self-rule).

“Ironically, a tribal Chief Minister is now obstructing the same vision,” he said.

He added that the draft PESA rules were published years ago, and after extensive consultations and review, the Jharkhand Law Department gave its nod on March 22, 2024.

“Both the Supreme Court and High Court have upheld the Act under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution,” he noted.

“Tribals across 112 blocks in 13 Scheduled Area districts are now asking when Gram Swaraj under PESA will be implemented. Who is stopping the government from restoring the traditional systems of Munda, Manki and Gram Pradhan?” he asked.

Das alleged that Hemant Soren is under pressure from “followers of foreign religions,” claiming their influence within the government is preventing implementation.

“PESA will curb their interference in tribal self-governance, which is why they oppose it,” he said, adding that several ministers and leaders in the ruling alliance were working against tribal interests.

He further alleged that vested interests involved in illegal mining and trade in sand, stone, liquor and coal were also opposed to the Act.

“PESA would empower panchayats with control over minor minerals and sand ghats. The government has surrendered to the syndicate mafia. This is a betrayal of the Sarna tribal community,” he said.

Former Union Minister of State Sudarshan Bhagat was also present at the press conference.

--IANS

snc/skp/dan