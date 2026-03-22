Former JD-U leader KC Tyagi, ex-UP Minister Ashok Yadav join Rashtriya Lok Dal

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In a key political shift, former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader K.C. Tyagi and former Uttar Pradesh minister Ashok Yadav joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday, in the presence of party President and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary.

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The RLD President welcomed both the experienced leaders to his party.

In a post on X, Chaudhary said, "We extend a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulations to the senior and experienced leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal family, former Member of Parliament, Shri K.C. Tyagi Ji, and former Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ashok Yadav."

"Today, at the dignified program organised at Maulana Azad Bhawan Hall in Delhi, we had the privilege of formally welcoming them into the party. With their joining, the Rashtriya Lok Dal will become even stronger, and our commitment to public service will gain new energy and momentum," he said.

Tyagi had resigned from the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U on March 17. "Now that the party's membership drive has concluded, I have chosen not to renew my membership this time," he had said in a press statement during his exit.

Tyagi's association with the JD-U dates back to its formation in October 2003, when the Samata Party merged with the Janata Dal.

Despite stepping away from the JD-U, Tyagi had emphasised that his commitment to issues concerning the downtrodden, farmers, and marginalised sections of society remains unchanged.

He had also mentioned that his respect for JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar remains intact.

Earlier, JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told IANS that Tyagi's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the party's policies.

“K.C. Tyagi has not resigned due to any differences with the party’s policies. He has expressed great respect for Nitish Kumar and now wishes to be active in the politics of Uttar Pradesh," he had said.

--IANS

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