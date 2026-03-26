Former Health Minister questions Rajasthan govt’s preparedness on helium supply​

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Former Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Rajasthan government, accusing it of stalling key health projects and allowing the state’s healthcare infrastructure to deteriorate. ​

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He alleged that several major initiatives launched during the previous Congress regime remain incomplete, resulting in poor medical facilities across the state.​

Raising concerns about the slowdown in helium supply, which is essential for MRI scans, he questioned the government’s preparedness in light of global tensions and asked what contingency plans are in place to avoid disruptions.​

He said, “Helium is a critical component for MRI scans and is currently imported. In view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, what preparations has the Rajasthan government made to address potential disruptions? The government must disclose its proactive strategy to ensure an uninterrupted supply.”​

He further added that while the government makes grand claims about increasing budget allocations, it should clarify, especially in comparison to the Congress regime, how many new seats and super-speciality facilities have actually been added under the current BJP government. ​

He said the government must also make public whether adequate numbers of doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical personnel are available in medical colleges, affiliated hospitals, and district hospitals as per National Medical Commission guidelines, and outline a clear plan to address shortages.​

Sharma further claimed that despite tall promises, the current administration has failed to significantly expand medical seats or super-speciality facilities, unlike the Congress government. ​

He also highlighted an acute shortage of doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical personnel in medical colleges and district hospitals, stating that many district hospitals have been reduced to mere referral centres with drastically reduced staffing.​

He pointed out financial stress within RGHS, stating, “While the allocated budget for 2025,26 is Rs 250 crore per month, actual claims reach Rs 330 crore. With only Rs 960 crore released so far and Rs 750 crore pending from the previous year, taking total arrears to Rs 1,710 crore, how will the scheme function?”​

He also raised concerns about irregularities, saying there are instances where dubious establishments, even operating out of cattle sheds, are filing claims worth Rs 20 lakh, while reputed hospitals receive far lower claims. ​

He said such cases demand immediate investigation and stricter regulation. ​

Criticising the handling of the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, he pointed to a widening gap between allocated funds and actual expenditure, pending dues, and alleged irregularities in claim processing.​

He warned that unless immediate corrective steps are taken, essential services could be disrupted.

Referring to the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, Sharma said Rajasthan had once emerged as a model state in healthcare through schemes such as free medicines, diagnostics, and cashless treatment, but claimed that the current BJP government is weakening these achievements and failing to prioritise public health.​

He added that the vision of a “Nirogi Rajasthan” led to landmark steps such as the Right to Health law, which, he alleged, the current government has failed to implement.​

--IANS

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