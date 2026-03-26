Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges 'jungle raj' in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, alleged that the state has become a 'Jungle Raj' where police exist only on paper, vanishing when tribals, women, and the poor cry for help.

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"Emergency lines go silent, predators roam free, and innocent lives are lost while those in power focus on corruption, power politics and publicity stunts instead of protecting people," Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on social media platform X.

The former Chief Minister wrote that a helpless 17-year-old tribal girl became yet another victim of the collapsing system in the state.

"This 17-year-old Tribal girl was taken from her family under the pretext of education and care. On March 22, a civil engineer approached her family in Hiramandalam of Srikakulam district, promising tuition. On March 23, in Visakhapatnam, she was reportedly subjected to repeated sexual assault, exposing both brutality and systemic failure. By March 24, she was door delivered as a dead body to their parents," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

According to the YSRCP Chief, there were reports of pressure on the girl's family for a quick, silent cremation, raising serious concerns of a cover-up.

"On pressure, the post-mortem was conducted at the Srikakulam Government General Hospital. Police showed no urgency and acted only after a complaint. No action, no arrest this far," he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the bus fire incident on Thursday morning in Markapuram exposed yet another collapse of the state government in Andhra Pradesh.

"Repeated calls to police emergency helpline number '100' went unanswered. Calls to helpline number '108' were ignored until the bus was fully engulfed. Survivors said their cries went unheard. With no timely rescue, 14 lives were lost. Institutions which were supposed to respond have not responded," he added.

The former Chief Minister alleged that under the currrent Chandrababu Naidu-led state government, except PR stunts, there is zero governance.

"Under "Red Book" governance, police act as puppets while citizens are left unprotected and suffering. This is the real situation in the state," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

--IANS

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