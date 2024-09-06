Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar joins BJP

New Delhi: After Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Sujeet Kumar, he jumped ship to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other party leaders in Delhi.

After joining the BJP, Kumar said that he considers himself fortunate to have joined the BJP, as the state government in Odisha has been working to develop the state since it came to power, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been active in ensuring the development of eastern India and that he has a special affinity for Odisha.

"PM always speaks about Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He has always been very active in ensuring the development of eastern India, which is slightly backward compared to other states of the country...He has a special affinity for Odisha. Odisha will complete 100 years of its formation in 2036. He has always provided guidance to see how it becomes a developed state," Kumar said.

"The BJP government in Odisha, led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, has been working day and night ever since they came to power to see how Odisha develops...I consider myself very fortunate to have joined them," he added.

Sujeet Kumar was expelled from the BJP for engaging in 'anti-party activities'. He also submitted his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

"Party President Shri @Naveen_Odisha expelled Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has been expelled as he has let down Biju Janata Dal, which sent him to Rajya Sabha and betrayed the faith of the people of #Odisha," the official handle of BJD posted on X.

The BJD also attached a letter that said, "Sujeet Kumat, MP, Rajya Sabha, representing Biju Janata Dal, is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district."

—ANI