Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari welcomes President Murmu's upcoming Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya, March 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on March 19 to participate in a series of religious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as part of special celebrations marking the Hindu New Year. Ahead of the occasion, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said, "Ayodhya is a sacred city. It is the city of Lord Ram. People with good fortune get to visit here. We are happy that the President is visiting here. She is also fortunate to come here."

He further praised the government and said, "Making the city of Ayodhya better is the work of the government. There is development, employment as well as brotherhood in this city."

"There is no place in the country like this which is the biggest example of humanity. Gods and goddesses are worshipped here, " he told IANS.

Ansari added that people should come to Ayodhya and follow the path shown by the Almighty. "We are happy to welcome the President of the country and it is our fortune that she is visiting our city", he said.

During the visit, President Murmu is scheduled to instal the Shri Ram Yantra and Shri Ram Naam temple on the second floor of the temple complex and take part in Vedic prayers that will begin at around 9 A.M. The rituals will be performed by 51 Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi, and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

The President will also honour nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple and hoist a flag at one of the temples located along the outer precinct, known as the parkota. The President’s convoy is expected to reach the temple complex at around 11 A.M. and she will remain there for nearly four hours.

The event will see participation from several religious and social leaders, including spiritual leaders. Around 5,000 special guests have been invited for the occasion, while elaborate arrangements are being made for security, seating, transport, and accommodation.

Officials said the temple trust also plans to open access to additional shrines within the complex for devotees after the President's programme. Under the proposed system, about 5,000 devotees will be allowed daily to visit temples within the parkota area through a pass-based arrangement.

