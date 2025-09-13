Forensic Odontology key to justice delivery: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that forensic odontology, a key pillar of forensic science, significantly contributes to investigations and justice delivery.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the 2nd International Conference on Odontology at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, said that advancing forensic odontology from theory to reality is highly relevant.

“We write, we speak, we discuss so many things, but it should be translated into reality. This is very important, and I think it justifies the theme of this conference. The topics are reflecting upon forensic odontology. It is not only significantly fascinating, but also socially as well as legally indispensable,” said Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

He said that the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), with the status of an institution of national importance, is the world’s first such higher institution.

Saha said: “I was a bit confused whether it is the first one in the world or not, but then I was told that yes, it is the world’s first and only university dedicated to forensic behavioral science, cyber security, digital forensics, and allied sciences.”

Previously, this university was Gujarat Forensic Science University, under the leadership of the then Gujarat Chief Minister and incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that in Tripura also, NFSU has started its curriculum through its campus.

“I am very thankful to our Prime Minister and also very much indebted to Home Minister Amit Shah, because of whose blessings NFSU has started its courses in Tripura,” he said.

During the International Conference on Odontology, Saha also encouraged the Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, Gandhinagar, to launch a two-year M.Sc course in Forensic Odontology at NFSU, Tripura, to boost expertise and opportunities in the Northeast region.

The Chief Minister urged the participants of the conference to visit Tripura, to see the development of the state. Now in Tripura, there are three medical colleges with a total seat capacity of 400 seats, and the number of seats would be increased in a very short period, he added.

“Tripura is a peaceful state in the country, and it is because of our Prime Minister and Home Minister. So many efforts have been made for the people of the Northeastern region, who was earlier left out of the mainstream of the country,” the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

sc/pgh