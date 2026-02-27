Foreign woman molested in Mumbai, shares ordeal through video post, FIR registered

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) An incident of the molestation of a foreign woman has come to light in Mumbai, with the woman herself sharing details of the disturbing episode by posting a video on her social media profile.

While sharing the video, the female traveller wrote: "This was the first time something like this happened to me in India — and I’ve been here for two months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind, and welcoming. But this day was different."

"They kept following us and asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn’t feel comfortable, and they were extremely pushy. They followed us for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At one point, I had to physically push them away just to create space. Just a reminder that ‘no’ is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first," she added.

According to Mumbai Police, FIR No. 97/26 under Sections 78(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Agripada Police Station against two unidentified accused. Further investigation is currently underway.

Officials from Agripada Police Station confirmed that a case has been filed and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such incidents have been reported.

On December 10, 2025, a foreign backpacker who attended American pop-country singer Post Malone’s concert in Guwahati alleged that she was harassed during the event. In an Instagram post, Emma claimed that both she and her friend were touched without consent within minutes of entering the crowded venue.

On July 31, 2025, a foreign woman visiting Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India was surrounded by a group of men who began taking selfies with her without her consent. The disturbing incident was captured on video and later went viral.

The clip showed the solo tourist being approached by a man who asked for a photo. Without waiting for her response, he placed his hand on her shoulder and took a selfie. Within moments, several others gathered around her, crowding her personal space and disregarding her discomfort.

