Foreign tourists robbed on Mandore Express, valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

Jaipur, Aug 6 ( IANS) In a troubling incident highlighting passenger security concerns, two foreign tourists were robbed aboard the Mandore Express traveling from Delhi to Jodhpur. The theft took place late last night, on Tuesday, as the train passed through Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the tourists had boarded the train from Jaipur. Shortly after departure, they discovered that two of their bags, placed near their seats in the First AC coach, had gone missing.

The stolen items included Rs 2 lakh in cash, Apple AirPods, an Apple Pencil, and important documents.

“We were asleep and woke up to find our bags missing. Everything important was inside -- money, gadgets, papers,” said the victims.

They immediately alerted the train's Ticket Examiner and security personnel.

Upon arriving at Jodhpur Railway Station, the tourists filed an FIR at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station.

Both RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) teams have now launched an investigation.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Vikas Kheda reached the station and met with the victims.

“This is a serious matter. An investigation has been launched, and the culprits will be arrested soon,” he assured the foreign tourists.

Kheda also questioned how such a theft could occur in the First AC coach, which is typically under GRP surveillance.

However, he said that a strict investigation is being done to arrest the accused.

The railways team immediately reached the location to investigate the matter and is following thorough channels to arrest the accused.

The incident has raised pressing questions about onboard security and the safety of international visitors traveling on Indian trains, said train passengers.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and coach rosters to trace the thieves, said officials.

They have assured the culprits will be caught soon.

--IANS

arc/skp